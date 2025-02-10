Pro-Palestinian protestor apprehended during Super Bowl Halftime Show

NEW ORLEANS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A man with a Palestinian and Sudanese flag got onto the Caesars Superdome field, interrupting Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show featured an unexpected interruption from a man who managed to get on the field with a flag that said, "Sudan-Gaza."

The man could be seen waving the flag and running around before he was tackled by security.

The NFL released a statement after the incident which read:

"We commend security for quickly detaining the individual who displayed the flag. He was a part of the 400-member field cast. The individual hid the item on his possession and unveiled it late in the show. No one involved with the production was aware the individual's intent."

The league also said the individual will banned for life from all NFL stadiums and events.

Despite the interruption, Super Bowl LIX continued on with the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the Kansas City Chiefs with a score of 40 to 22.