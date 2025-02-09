Philadelphia Eagles fans in New Jersey build a snowman for good luck

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Some Philadelphia Eagles fans have put their faith in a snowman to help lead their team to victory in Sunday's Super Bowl game, and the fans share why they believe "Snoquan the Snowman" is good luck.

These diehard Eagles fans in South Jersey are the first admit they are superstitious. They have their game day clothes, certain cheers after plays, and new this season might be their coolest superstition yet: Snoquan Barkley.

Their frosty football good luck charm was born back on January 12, the Eagles' first playoff game.

Gary is Snoquan's creator. His niece is behind the name.

"Snowman, Snoquan...perfect. Absolutely perfect," Gary shared.

Snoquan lasted the week, but then, he fell on the day the Eagles were set to play the Rams. Gary's neighbors raised the alarm.

"I said, 'Gary you gotta fix the snowman.' He said, 'I'm in Florida.' He said, 'Somebody's got to get that fixed.' So, Dave and I took control and we got him fixed," said one of the neighbors.

They added their own touch too: A hat from the 2018 Super Bowl parade.

Well, there must have been some magic in that old cap they found. For when they put it on his head, the Eagles won again. A week later, and they were NFC Champions.

Snoquan stood through it all, and the group knew they could not let him melt before the Super Bowl.

"Bad omen...not good. No, not at all," said an Eagles fan.

"That would cause a little anxiety in us," Gary remarked.

So, Snoquan was on the move. They found someone who offered up their freezer, put him in a keg barrel, and that is where Snoquan has lived ever since.

"We collected snow and put it in coolers and pack some snow on him every day," said another Eagles fan.

"And every day we open it up and say, 'Snoquan how ya doing?'" said another Eagles fan.

Come Super bowl Sunday, they're bringing him back to the front yard, counting on him for a win.

It's a lot of pressure for Snoquan, but he seems cool under pressure.

"In Snoquan, we absolutely trust" Gary exclaimed.

After the game, they'll let him melt away and though it might be sad, they say he'll be back again next season.