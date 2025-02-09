Kansas City Chiefs fan showcases man cave dedicated to team

PARKSVILLE, Mo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Chances are you haven't seen anything like this as one Missouri man boasts a Chiefs man cave of all man caves!

Cave Man Bob Green has been collecting since 1963, and his man cave has been around since he bought his home in 2017.

Modeled after a sports bar, Green's man cave is extensive, although he doesn't know the exact square footage.

The man cave hosts a jumbotron that has four different screens on it, a mural with Royals and Chiefs legends, a Swarovski crystal helmet of the Chiefs, and a section that mirrors the locker room of Super Bowl I with a cigarette and fresca bottle.

Cave Man Bob keeps growing the collection by the day.

It's been featured on Netflix, NBC's Football Night in America, Amazon Sports and a host of other shows and publications.