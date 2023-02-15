Skip to Content
Kansas City throws parade in honor of Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory

KANSAS CITY, Miss. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Kansas City threw a huge parade today for their favorite sons, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Just three days after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, the NFL champions hit the streets to celebrate with their fans.

Hundreds of thousands of red-wearing Chiefs fans lined the streets as a parade of double-decker buses and other vehicles passed by.

Head coach Andy Reid of course was out front with owner Lamar Hunt showing off the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

A little later, Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes and start tight end Travis Kelce rolled by as the confetti flew and the crowd screamed.

The parade wound its way through town as it made its way to Union Station where a rally will be held later.

