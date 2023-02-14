Kansas City Chiefs return home following Super Bowl win

KANSAS CITY, Miss. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Kansas City Chiefs are back home after their second Super Bowl victory in four years.

Still celebrating their thrilling comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the team arrived on the tarmac just before 5:00pm Central time.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was first off the plane, holding the coveted Lombardi Trophy high in the air; photographers rushed to get a glimpse of the NFL's most prized hardware.

Players, their families, and staff boarded buses back to Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City will honor the Chiefs with a parade through downtown on Wednesday, with thousands of fans expected to attend.

Members of the team will also participate in a rally and deliver speeches in front of Union Station.