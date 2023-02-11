Hance Park hosts Super Bowl experience ahead of the big game

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Football fans flocked to downtown Phoenix Friday for the Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park.

The event started on Thursday, February 9 and will go until Sunday, February 12.

In addition, the event is a free with family-friendly games and activities, local cuisine, Super Bowl merchandise, and live musical acts.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Hance Park will host a watch party of the game, which will draw up to 20,000 people.