Chiefs Fan of the Year gets the NFL treatment

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - It's been a week full of excitement, and Dr. Amy Patel is soaking it all in.

"Being in the presence of sheer NFL greatness and legends and just those who love the game as much as I do is just incredible," Patel spoke.

But before she came to Phoenix, Patel took a trip to Ada, Ohio; home of another football icon, the Wilson Football Factory.

She toured it with the Eagles Fan of the Year, Matthew Auerbach, for a super tailgate.

"I was just very honored to be able to be a part of the process, and I got to make some Wilson footballs, which is even more special," Patel expressed.

The NFL experience also features the iconic brand, which has been part of professional football for more than 80 years.

"We like that history. We like making footballs by hand. That craftsmanship, that passion and pride that our folks take to make those game balls and to watch them on Sundays is pretty cool," said a Wilson employee.

Patel is enjoying this wild ride to the Super Bowl and the countdown to the big game.

"All so excited. We want the Chiefs to get there," Patel further expressed.