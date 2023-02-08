Skip to Content
Super Bowl
today at 1:30 PM
Chiefs fan accidentally loses Chiefs jersey, found later

TUCSON, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The amazing Chiefs Kingdom came together to save a boy's sixth birthday.

A Chiefs fan lost his nephew's birthday present at the AFC Championship game.

"I got so caught up in celebrating," said Ryan Howell, the fan who lost the jersey.

Season ticket member Howell posed for pictures with Khalen Saunders moments after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship game.

"It was just a great experience only to get almost out of the stadium and realize, 'Oh, no! That's what I'm missing,'" Howell said.

Howell forgot an Isaiah Pacheco jersey by his seat, a birthday present for his nephew.

"Kind of beating myself up about it," Howell said.

Lost, then found

Fortunately, Ryan Cipolla, another Chiefs fan, found the jersey.

"We were just kind of waiting there, and I happened to look over and saw a red jersey in a bag. There was nobody in the line right behind us anywhere," Cipolla explained.

Cipolla then posted a picture on social media, hoping Chiefs Kingdom would help him track down the rightful owner. It only took one day for Howell to see the Twitter post and schedule a meeting to get the jersey.

"It felt really, really good, I got two kids of my own. Just to know we were able to return it to him," Cipolla said.

"I was so thankful! We talked about it, it's for my nephew for his birthday coming up in a couple of weeks. It's so good to know there are some good people out there ready to pick something up and find who it belongs to," Howell added.

The birthday boy, Howell's nephew, lives in Tucson.

Even though his birthday isn't until march, Howell mailed the jersey down here so he could wear it during the Super Bowl.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

