Philadelphia Eagles fan uses balloons to honor his team

BUCKS COUNTY, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Pennsylvania teen has combined his two loves: Balloon art and the Philadelphia Eagles.

A Bucks County 17-year-old, Ben Richland, turned a hobby into a way to not just celebrate the birds, but create Eagles art.

"I love it. I really do," said Richland.

Richland has been making balloon art since he was a kid. Even though he technically still is, the CB East High School student is 17.

"You wouldn't believe how many ballots you hold in an arm pit," Richard delved further.

He inflates, twists, turns, and creates the Philadelphia Eagle, Richland's creation.

Richland's origins

Richland also discusses how it all began.

"When I was 12, looking for a way to earn money. But no one hires a 12 year old."

So, Richland's mother got an idea.

"My mom dated a lawyer, who was a clown on the side."

Once his mother's ex-boyfriend showed her some tricks of the trade, Richland learned and a business was born. Even so, at the age of 12, Richland achieved his first job performing at a kid's birthday party, but hasn't stopped since.

Business is booming

Since then, Richland started creating goal posts where you can score, hot dogs, a mug of beer, popcorn, and even football players.

Richland's business soon boomed and he received more than one phone call from the Eagles.

This was a team Richland has been a fan of since the day he was born.

"I came home from hospital when I was born in a Eagles jersey. We are die hard family."

Richland's secret and goal

However, Richland shared one thing about himself.

"I'm color blind."

While his balloon-making business is booming, the money he made will go toward his goal of becoming an ophthalmologist so he can help other sort out all the colors.

In the meantime, he's hard at work, fulfilling party orders.

Another thing Richland share is that he can't master the art of the swoop in twisted balloons, but he said he's working on it.