NBC 11 Sportscast: Padres heading to the NLDS

We take you in the Padres clubhouse after their big win, we countdown the plays of the week and more! YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Padres complete the sweep over the Braves to set up a showdown with the Dodgers in the NLDS. We take you inside the Padres' clubhouse celebrations. We also countdown the best plays from last week. Yuma Catholic volleyball takes down Tonopah Valley to get back to .500 on the year.

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.