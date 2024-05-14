Skip to Content
CBS 13 SPORTS: Arizona Western softball starts a new era

By
May 14, 2024 11:17 PM
Published 11:29 PM

The Matadors welcome a new skipper for their softball program, a Cibola basketball star announces she won't go far after school, and a look at San Diego Section playoffs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western softball introduces new head coach Joel Prickett, a Cibola basketball stand-out reveals she won't be going far to continue her career, and a look at action around the Imperial Valley for San Diego Section playoffs, all in Tuesday's sportscast.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

