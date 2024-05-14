CBS 13 SPORTS: Arizona Western softball starts a new era

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western softball introduces new head coach Joel Prickett, a Cibola basketball stand-out reveals she won't be going far to continue her career, and a look at action around the Imperial Valley for San Diego Section playoffs, all in Tuesday's sportscast.

