NBC 11 Sportscast with Chas Messman: Central and Calexico victories in flag football and more
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It was a busy day of sports across the desert southwest. Central girls flag football beat Southwest 13-0. Calexico beat Imperial 25-0 on the road. Brawley took down Yuma Catholic on the volleyball court 3-1. The Antelope Lady Rams girls volleyball swept Mountainside. Kofa golf finished 2nd at their tri-meet. And an astonishing win for AWC women's soccer.