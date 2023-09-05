Skip to Content
NBC 11 Sportscast with Chas Messman: Central and Calexico victories in flag football and more

Published 11:04 PM

Central and Calexico victorious in flag football and more scores and highlights from games in the area.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It was a busy day of sports across the desert southwest. Central girls flag football beat Southwest 13-0. Calexico beat Imperial 25-0 on the road. Brawley took down Yuma Catholic on the volleyball court 3-1. The Antelope Lady Rams girls volleyball swept Mountainside. Kofa golf finished 2nd at their tri-meet. And an astonishing win for AWC women's soccer.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

