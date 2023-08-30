Skip to Content
Sportscasts

NBC 11 Sportscasts with Chas Messman: Imperial football preview, volleyball action across Yuma

By
Published 11:10 PM

We take a look at the Imperial Tigers who are coming off a massive win against their rivals. We also highlight girls volleyball action.

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Tigers started the season with a road loss, but bounced back in week two. Find out the Tigers are looking to build off of their big win over Holtville in the final prep football preview for the 2023 season.

It was a busy day out on the volleyball court. Watch the sportscast for highlights of Cibola's 0-3 loss against Mesa and San Pasqual's 1-3 loss against North Valley Christian Academy.

Article Topic Follows: Sportscasts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content