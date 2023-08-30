NBC 11 Sportscasts with Chas Messman: Imperial football preview, volleyball action across Yuma

We take a look at the Imperial Tigers who are coming off a massive win against their rivals. We also highlight girls volleyball action.

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Tigers started the season with a road loss, but bounced back in week two. Find out the Tigers are looking to build off of their big win over Holtville in the final prep football preview for the 2023 season.

It was a busy day out on the volleyball court. Watch the sportscast for highlights of Cibola's 0-3 loss against Mesa and San Pasqual's 1-3 loss against North Valley Christian Academy.