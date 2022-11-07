Skip to Content
November 7, 2022 11:48 PM
CBS 13 SPORTS: Who Imperial and Holtville will play next in CIF playoffs

Imperial Tigers and Holtville Vikings volleyball will officially get their runs in the state playoffs started on Tuesday, find out who they'll take on in Monday's sportscast

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial volleyball made history on Saturday, who will they play in their first ever state playoff run? And, Holtville also starts their run. A recap of the Tigers historic night and a look at Arizona Western Womens soccer run at a West District title all in Monday's sportscast.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

