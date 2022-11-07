CBS 13 SPORTS: Who Imperial and Holtville will play next in CIF playoffs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial volleyball made history on Saturday, who will they play in their first ever state playoff run? And, Holtville also starts their run. A recap of the Tigers historic night and a look at Arizona Western Womens soccer run at a West District title all in Monday's sportscast.

