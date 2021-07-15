CBS 13 Sports: El Centro to host Little League All-Stars

Sportscasts

California Section 7 All-Star tournament come to Frazier Field in El Centro

El CENTRO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The road to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA. connects to El Centro. Starting on Saturday, the city will host the California Section 7 All-Star tournament at Frazier Field. The field includes District 22 champion Holtville and teams from throughout San Diego County. Action starts at 7:30 p.m. and runs through Wednesday, July 21st. The winner of the tournament will advance to the SoCal Divisional.