Skip to Content
Sportscasts
By
Published 9:27 PM

CBS 13 Sports: El Centro to host Little League All-Stars

California Section 7 All-Star tournament come to Frazier Field in El Centro

El CENTRO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The road to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA. connects to El Centro. Starting on Saturday, the city will host the California Section 7 All-Star tournament at Frazier Field. The field includes District 22 champion Holtville and teams from throughout San Diego County. Action starts at 7:30 p.m. and runs through Wednesday, July 21st. The winner of the tournament will advance to the SoCal Divisional.

13 Sportscasts / As Seen on TV
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content