MLB puts on quite a show in Denver as the American League once again gets the upper hand

DENVER, Colo. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - It's been over two years since Major League Baseball had its three day respite of rest and relaxation in July. This year did not disappoint with the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani becoming the first player since Babe Ruth to pitch and hit in an All-Star game.