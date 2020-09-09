13 On Your Side Sports: Colin Kaepernick to be on NFL Madden 21

Sportscasts

(CNN) -

For the first time in years, Colin Kaepernick has returned to Madden NFL 21.

EA Sports confirmed the update was released on Tuesday.

It allows players to sign Kaepernick to any NFL roster in the game's franchise mode.

Kaepernick last played quarterback in 20-16 as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

He began to protest against police brutality and racial injustice by first sitting and then kneeling during the national anthem.

He opted out of his contract at the end of the season and because of his controversial move, he's remained a free agent since.