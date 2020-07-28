San Pasqual football coach agrees with Washington’s football team name change

Sportscasts

For 87 years the nation’s capital football team was known as the Washington Redskins, but that has now changed.

A name that for years was an insult to Native Americans could possibly be changed to honor black heroes instead. That name could be the Red Tails.



Not only could this name offer a chance to erase a symbol of white racism, but replace it with an icon of African American bravery.

This being one step closer to racial equality.

San Pasqual head football coach, daniel Gardner said this could be more than just a name change, more like a perspective change.