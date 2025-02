Meanwhile, Somerton wrestling made history, qualifying 12 athletes for the state championships despite fielding an underclassmen-heavy roster.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic boys' soccer cruised past Bourgade Catholic 5-1 to advance to the 3A state semifinals, with Gean Lagarda netting a hat trick.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.