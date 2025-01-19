Skip to Content
CBS 13 SPORTS: Suns Hold Off Pistons, Chiefs Move On in Divisional Round

Published 10:19 PM

Suns Edge Pistons in Tight Contest, Chiefs Top Texans to Advance to AFC Championship

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It was a big Saturday for sports fans, with the Phoenix Suns and Kansas City Chiefs both picking up crucial wins.

The Phoenix Suns outlasted the Detroit Pistons, securing a 125-121 victory. With this win, the Suns move to a 21-20 record, keeping their playoff aspirations alive.

Meanwhile, in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship with a solid 23-14 victory over the Houston Texans in Saturday’s Divisional Round matchup.

Samuel Kirk

