CBS 13 Sportscast: AWC hoops splits in Vegas, NFL Wild Card Thrills, and Local Wrestlers Make Their Mark

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – It was a weekend packed with action, from thrilling NFL playoff games to big performances from Arizona Western College basketball and local wrestlers.

The Arizona Western Matadors men’s basketball team extended their win streak to five games with a hard-fought 73-68 victory over Southern Nevada. On the NFL front, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles edged out the Packers 22-10 to advance, while Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills cruised past the Broncos in a dominant 31-7 win.

Finally, San Pasqual’s Elías Espinoza stole the show at the Joseph City Wrestling Tournament, earning his fourth heavyweight title of the season.

Stay tuned for more sports updates throughout the week!