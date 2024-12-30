CBS 13 SPORTS: Imperial Valley girl’s hoops squads compete in tournament
Imperial and Brawley girls basketball teams take on programs from across the west coast, Tigers boys soccer wins big, and a look at Arizona Western's upcoming basketball camp
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - How Imperial and Brawley did in the Desert Holiday Classic out in Palm Springs, Calif., the big win for Imperial boy's soccer, and how Arizona Western is gearing up to help local youth basketball players, all in Monday's sportscast.