CBS 13 SPORTS: Playoffs continue in the valley, Kofa baseball player commits to next level

Teams in the Imperial Valley continuing their quest for a San Diego section title and to stay alive on the diamond

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The journey to a title rolls on. CIF San Diego section playoffs in full swing out in the valley Saturday afternoon.

The one seeded Holtville Vikings baseball team trying to stay alive in division four against the six seed El Capitan Vaqueros.

But things wouldn't pan out for Holtville as they end up dropping this one, final score 13-4.

Staying in division four, Imperial baseball keeps their season alive with a big 12-5 win over Monte Vista.

Monte vista of course being the team that just beat the Tigers back on Tuesday in the opening game of the postseason for Imperial.

Tigers get their revenge big time by ending the Monarchs season. Imperial found themselves down 2-0 after the top of the first.

But quickly answered with a two-run inning of their own in the bottom half.

Then a big seven-run inning in the fourth helped propel them to a win.

Head Coach Javier Ramos talked about his team bouncing back from the first loss on Tuesday.

"I mean it's tough to bounce back, after a good beating that Monte Vista put on us the previous time we

faced each other, and dropped to the loser's bracket. But we still felt confident in our ability you know?

We have been our worst enemy defensively, giving up a lot of runs, giving up a lot of base hits, and we

felt, we still feel that if we're able to control that a little better than we can play with anybody," says Ramos.

So now next up for Imperial is local rival Calexico. The Tigers and Bulldogs split the season series 1-1.

That game will take place on Tuesday.

Kofa High School baseball player Angel Fragrozo signed his letter of intent Friday to continue his baseball

career at Arizona Christian University.