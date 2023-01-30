CBS 13 SPORTS: Arizona Western basketball looking to get back in the win column

Mens and Womens basketball programs trying to come back from a loss on Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - AWC mens and womens basketball programs playing against a team they've beat previously, Scottsdale Community College, looking to make that happen once again Saturday.

The Matadors unfortunately couldn't hang on long enough losing 76-73.

The mens team had their second straight loss in overtime.

After the game, AWC Head Coach Kyle Issacs was frustrated with the recent results.

"Well, we had 22 turnovers, again. Uh, we had 24 on Wednesday, and 22 today, and we shot, three for 21 again, from the three point line," explains Issacs. "It's really hard to win games when you turn the ball over and can't make a shot from the outside."

As for the Lady Matadors, a different outcome.

They defeated the Scottsdale Artichokes in blowout fashion 78-37, getting their 14th win of the season.