CBS 13 SPORTS: Desert Southwest football teams fight to stay in the postseason

Imperial High School and Vincent Memorial both played in San Diego trying to stay alive in the CIF Playoffs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Vincent Memorial and Imperial High School suffer tough losses playing away in their second playoff game.

Despite the loss, Vincent Memorial's junior quarterback stays optimistic for next season and Imperial Coach David Shaw says he's proud of how far his boys have come.

Next week three teams from the Desert Southwest will advance to the next round in the CIF Playoffs.

The Palo Verde Yellowjackets will face the Coronado Islanders, the Central Spartans will spearhead the Ramona Bulldogs and Yuma Catholic will take on the Buckeye Hawks at home.