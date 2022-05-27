CBS 13 Sports: Calexico’s comeback kids!

In Thursday's CIF SDS DIII softball semifinal versus Holtville, Calexico never led the game until the 8th inning

POWAY, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Calexico freshman Carolina Chong delivered the biggest and most clutch hit of the season for the Bulldogs, with a two out single that scored senior Liah Valdez in the top of the eighth inning Thursday night against Holtville in the CIF San Diego Section Division III semifinal.

Valdez not only scored the eventual winning run but also made the game saving play on defense. With two Vikings on base with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Holtville sophomore Sophie Irungaray punched a Valeria Ruiz pitch into the gap between short and third. Valdez, manning the hot corner, dove to her left, gloved the ball and threw from her knees to Jacqueline Martinez at first for the final out.

"It was a tough game, it wasn't easy," Calexico junior pitcher Valeria Ruiz said. "Holtville is a very good team, they never gave up, my team never game up and this is the end result."

The Bulldogs trailed three times by one run in the game including 3-2 in the top of the seventh inning. Each and every time, the Bulldogs battled back to tie the game before taking the lead in the eighth inning.

With the win, Calexico advances to their first CIF Divisional championship game since 2016. In that game, the Bulldogs will again face Holtville, the top seed in the Division. Holtville defeated the Academy of our Lady of Peace 4-2 in the elimination round semifinal. This sets up a winner take all rematch, Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. on the UCSD campus.

Holtville a year ago won the Division IV CIF title and was the South Region State runner-up. They are looking to win their second Division title in a row, this year at Division III. Calexico won the Division II CIF title in 2016.

Holtville and Calexico have met three times this year with Calexico winning twice.

