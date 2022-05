An umpire in the wrong place at the wrong time, back to back jacks and diving catches!

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - This week's "Top plays of the Week" feature prep softball umpire Mike Anchando in the wrong place at the wrong time. Calexico softball players Andrea Lopez and Sheila Fernanda Cano showing that chicks dig the long ball, and Holtville's Kamryn Walker and Anneliese Gutierrez showing off the leather. Who takes the top spot?