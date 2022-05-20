Skip to Content
13 Sportscasts
By
Published 12:14 AM

CBS 13 Sports: Imperial Valley shines in CIF playoffs

Holtville and Calexico softball continue collision course to CIF SDS DIII title while Imperial and Brawley have work to do

HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The eighth seeded Imperial Tigers softball team gave top seeded Holtville all they could handle in the First Round of the CIF San Diego Section DIII playoffs. The Tigers trailed 4-2 but tied the game late. In the bottom of the seventh, with the bases loaded and two outs, Holtville would win with a hit by pitch scenario to lift the top seed to a 5-4 victory.

With the win, Holtville advances to the Second Round in the winner's bracket and will host the #4 seed Academy of our Lady of Peace on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in Holtville.

Imperial will travel to Westview on Saturday with hopes to keep their season alive.

To the south in Calexico, the #3 seeded Bulldogs hung on against #6 Coronado 6-5. Calexico also gets another home game in round two against #7 seed Christian who knocked off the #2 seed West Hills 8-4. Game time on Saturday is at 10:00 a.m. at Emerson Field in Calexico.

In Division I, Brawley falls at home 3-1 to Steele Canyon. The Wildcats next look to stay alive on Saturday as they host Santana at 2:00 p.m.

