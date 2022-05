Kofa girls soccer star Kimberly Peyro signs LOI to play collegiately in Montana

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Wednesday afternoon at Rillos Gym, Kofa girls soccer standout Kimberly Peyro made it official by signing her college letter of intent to the University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana.

