CBS 13 Sports: The Heat is On!

Southwest baseball and Holtville softball claim shares of IVL titles, can win outright on Thursday

EL CENTRO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - For the third straight year the Southwest Eagles baseball team claimed the Imperial Valley League title. The Eagles are young with only four seniors on the roster. Tuesday night's 6-4 win over Imperial secured at least a tie with Brawley for a share of the title. However, even if the Eagles were to fall to Imperial on Thursday, the Eagles still hold the head to head tiebreaker over Brawley.

Despite an overall losing record, the Eagles claim a spot in the CIF Division II playoffs, they'll host a play-in game in El Centro most likely next Monday.

The Holtville Vikings softball team earned at least a share of the IVL title with a come from behind 5-4 win over Central on Tuesday night. The Vikings can claim their first ever IVL title with a win over Southwest in Holtville on Thursday night.