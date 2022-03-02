CBS 13 Sports: Year of the Tigers

Imperial girls basketball and boys soccer compete in CIF state playoffs

IMPERIAL, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The (6) Imperial girls basketball team made the most of their opening round CIF state southern regional opening round home playoff game against (11) Heritage. The Lady Tigers led 9-4 after the first quarter of play on their way to a 50-21 win. Sierra Morris led all scorers with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Amy Riley added six points and nine rebounds. Imperial now advances to the state second round where they will face (3) San Marcos out of Santa Barbara on Thursday.

The Imperial boys soccer team had their season end in gut wrenching fashion in the opening round of the state playoffs at Los Altos. The Tigers led 1-0 at the half before Los Altos tied the game with 15 minutes left in regulation. Los Altos then won in overtime with two minutes remaining. Imperial won the CIF San Diego Section Division V title for the first time in program history this year.