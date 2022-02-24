CBS 13 Sports: Tigers rewrite program history

The Imperial Tigers boys soccer team win the CIF Division V Final for the first time ever

SAN DIEGO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Thursday night the Imperial Tigers boys soccer team achieved what no team before them had ever accomplished, winning the CIF Division final. Imperial, the #4 seed in Division V, Faced the #6 seeded Mount Miguel Matadors. The team's both advanced to the championship game by knocking off high seeds on penalty kicks. The Tigers and Matadors met during the preseason with Mount Miguel winning 1-0.

On Thursday, Imperial would return the favor. The Tigers controlled the game throughout the first half but were unable to put the ball in the net, dueling to a scoreless tie into halftime.

Imperial would score the lone goal of the game and a shot by Saul Gonzalez that just eluded the Mount Miguel goalie. Imperial would hang on for the 1-0 win to claim the first CIF Division crown in program history.