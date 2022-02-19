CBS 13 Sports: Tigers take two

The Imperial Tigers boys soccer team and girls basketball teams advance to CIF semi-finals

IMPERIAL, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Imperial Tiger's boys soccer team hosted the Mariners of Mar Vista in the CIF Division 5 quarterfinals at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium on Friday night. Imperial controlled the momentum for most of the first half and finally broke a scoreless tie in the 25th minute on a goal by Saul Gonzalez.

Mar Vista retaliated in the second half with multiple scoring chances turned away by Tiger goalie Lenny Garcia. Garcia also was help by the right goal post on one attempt. Imperial scored a late goal in the second half to secure at 2-0 win and advance to the CIF Division 5 semi-finals against top seed Calvin Christian on February 22nd.

Meanwhile, the Tiger girls basketball team, the Imperial Valley League Champions, also advanced to the CIF Division semi-finals. The Tigers hosted the CIF Division II quarterfinal at Emma Lou Hansen gym versus Pacific Ridge. Imperial started the game on a 7-0 run, led 13-4 after one quarter of play en route to a 44-29 win. Senior Mariel Gutierrez led the Tigers with 14 points, Sierra Morris added 12. Imperial will meet Holtville in the CIF semi-finals. The Vikings defeated #2 seed Otay Ranch on the road 41-40. Imperial swept the two game regular season series against Holtville.