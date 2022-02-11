CBS 13 Sports: 77th Annual Silver Spur Rodeo

The Silver Spur rodeo kicks off this Friday at the Yuma County Fair grounds and runs through Sunday afternoon

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The 77th annual Silver Spur get underway at the Yuma County Fairgrounds today with gates opening at 2:00 p.m. and the events getting started at 4:00 p.m. The action continues on Saturday and concludes on Sunday with gates opening at 12:00 p.m. and the final round of events scheduled for 2:00 p.m. KYMA-TV talks with barrelman / rodeo clown "Hollywood" Yates for a preview of what fans can expect to see.