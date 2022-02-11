Skip to Content
CBS 13 Sports: 77th Annual Silver Spur Rodeo

The Silver Spur rodeo kicks off this Friday at the Yuma County Fair grounds and runs through Sunday afternoon

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The 77th annual Silver Spur get underway at the Yuma County Fairgrounds today with gates opening at 2:00 p.m. and the events getting started at 4:00 p.m. The action continues on Saturday and concludes on Sunday with gates opening at 12:00 p.m. and the final round of events scheduled for 2:00 p.m. KYMA-TV talks with barrelman / rodeo clown "Hollywood" Yates for a preview of what fans can expect to see.

13 Sportscasts
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

