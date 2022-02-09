Skip to Content
CBS 13 Sports: Yuma soccer teams bounced from postseason

Yuma sent five boys and girls soccer teams on the road in AIA state soccer play-in games. All five lost

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The AIA state play-in round was not a good one for local prep teams on Wednesday night. In boys soccer, both Kofa and Gila Ridge lost. In girls soccer, Kofa, Gila Ridge and Yuma Catholic all lost. The five teams combined to score 1 total goal, that came from Yuma Catholic.

In college basketball, both the Arizona Western men's and women's teams won at Glendale

