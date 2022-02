Gila Ridge's gritty play earns Hawks' season split with Centennial

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Gila Ridge Hawks' girls basketball team entered Monday night's home contest looking to snap a three game losing streak and also to avoid a season sweep of the Centennial Coyotes. After a defensive opening quarter that finished with Centennial leading 1-0, Gila Ridge finally found a groove on their way to a 31-23 win.