CBS 13 Sports: Lady Raiders cruise past Brawley

Cibola crushes Brawley at home 73-18 en route to 19th win of the season

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Myna Johnson tallied 29 points and Rori Hoffmeyer added 16 points as the Cibola girls basketball team made quick work of the Brawley Wildcats on Monday night, 73-18. The Wildcats had no answers for the Lady Raider's swarming defense. Cibola will next play Kofa on January 27th, a win will give Cibola is fourth 20th win season in the last five years.

Other local scores include Kofa boys basketball edging by Yuma. Arizona Western men's basketball defeats Chandler-Gilbert 69-68 on two late free throws by Yaxel Lendeborg.