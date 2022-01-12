CBS 13 Sports: Snake bit!

San Luis slithers by Cibola 1-0 in a battle of AIA Class 6A state powers

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Misael Meza's second half goal would be the only goal scored between San Luis and Cibola on Wednesday night. Both boys soccer teams entered the contest ranked in the top 10 in the latest AIA class 6A state rankings. San Luis at #3 and Cibola at #6.

With the 1-0 win, San Luis improves to 7-0 on the season in AIA play and 7-2-1 overall including tournament play. Cibola drops to 6-1 in AIA and 10-2 overall on the season. The teams will rematch in San Luis on January 25th.