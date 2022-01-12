CBS 13 Sports: Raiders power past Criminals

A Yuma city showdown on the hardwood bounces Cibola's way yet again

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Tuesday night, the Cibola boy's and girl's basketball teams both dropped 80 points on crosstown rival Yuma. The Lady Raiders girl's team continues to be the darlings of Yuma in capturing their 12th win on the season. The Lady Raiders defeated Yuma handley 80-26. Cibola is now 12-2 on the season and 10-0 in the AIA.

Meanwhile, the boy's team also dropped 80 on Yuma en route to a 80-46 win.