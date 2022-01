Antelope and San Pasqual continue the "Telegraph Pass" rivalry to begin 2022

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Antelope boys and girls basketball teams traveled to San Pasqual Valley for game number two against San Pasqual in the continued "Telegraph Pass" rivalry. The teams last met in the final regular season matchup to end 2021 and met again to start 2022.