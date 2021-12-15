CBS 13 Sports: Crosstown rivalry

Cibola and Gila Ridge lock horns in boys and girls basketball

YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Raider gym on Yuma's westside was nearly packed to capacity and the energy was electric as the undefeated Gila Ridge Hawks (4-0) looked to stay perfect on the year against the 4-1 Cibola Raiders. Cibola built an early 10 point lead in front of the home crowd but Gila Ridge put together a late charge and trailed by three at the half. The Hawks took the lead early in the third quarter before the Raiders found their groove and soared to a 57-42 win. Cibola improves to 5-1 on the season and hands Gila Ridge their first loss of the season.

In the foothills, the Cibola girls basketball team had no problem clipping Gila Ridge 61-25. The Lady Raiders remain undefeated on the year at 6-0 and host the Imperial Tigers tonight at Raider gym.

The Raiders boys soccer team also stayed perfect on the year with a 5-4 come from behind win over Liberty at Raider Field.

"Weather played a little bit of a factor," Cibola boys head coach Bryan Claudio said. "We overcame shooting ourselves in the foot early in the game with some poor defensive play."

The Raiders trailed Liberty 3-1 after the first half. Osvaldo Fuentes led the Cibola comeback with 4 goals on the night and Luis Lopez netted the game winner on an assist by Adrian Canez. Canez had two helpers on the night. Zach Avelar also added an assist as did goalie Gabriel Yanez. Cibola will look to stay perfect on the year when they host Copper Canyon on Thursday.