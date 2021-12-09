CBS 13 Sports: Back to even

The Yuma Catholic girls soccer team gets back to .500 with 3-2 win over Trivium Prep

YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Victoria Diaz scored the go-ahead and eventual game winning goal late in the second half on a penalty as the Yuma Catholic girls soccer team defeated Trivium Prep 3-2 on Thursday night. The win improves the Lady Shamrocks overall record to 3-3 on the season.

The Yuma Catholic boys soccer team also defeated Trivium Prep 7-2.

In prep basketball, the Cibola Lady Raiders improved to 8-0 on the season with a 63-22 win over Mountain Pointe. Cibola is off to its best start in 15 years.

The Raider boys lost on the road to Mountain Point 76-52. It's the first loss of the season for the Raiders. Cibola was led by Jonah Ponder who finished with 18 points. Jared Arias added 9.

In boys soccer, San Luis kicked off their season with a 17-0 win over the Yuma Criminals.