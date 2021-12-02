Skip to Content
CBS 13 Sports: Matadors split with Apaches

An ACCAC showdown at "The House" sees the AWC men's basketball team run out of time and the women win a thriller

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY - TV ) - The Arizona Western Men's basketball team looked to climb into a share of the ACCAC conference lead on Wednesday night as they welcomed the Cochise Apaches to town. AWC entered the contest 9-2 on the season, 2-1 in the ACCAC. Cochise arrived 10-1 and atop the ACCAC at 4-0.

The Matadors trailed by 16 at the half and would run out of time in the end, falling 77-70. Yaxel Lendeborg paced the Matadors with 15 points.

At halftime, the AWC men's soccer team was recognized for their NJCAA National runner-up finish.

In the early game, the AWC Women's basketball team survived Cochise 72-71.

13 Sportscasts
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

