CBS 13 Sports: Matadors split with Apaches

An ACCAC showdown at "The House" sees the AWC men's basketball team run out of time and the women win a thriller

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY - TV ) - The Arizona Western Men's basketball team looked to climb into a share of the ACCAC conference lead on Wednesday night as they welcomed the Cochise Apaches to town. AWC entered the contest 9-2 on the season, 2-1 in the ACCAC. Cochise arrived 10-1 and atop the ACCAC at 4-0.

The Matadors trailed by 16 at the half and would run out of time in the end, falling 77-70. Yaxel Lendeborg paced the Matadors with 15 points.

At halftime, the AWC men's soccer team was recognized for their NJCAA National runner-up finish.

In the early game, the AWC Women's basketball team survived Cochise 72-71.