CBS 13 Sports: Paradise lost?

A rematch in the state 3A state championship between Yuma Catholic and Snowflake may have come down to a missed call

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - For the second consecutive year, the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks met the Snowflake Lobos in the AIA State Class 3A Championship game. While turnovers, missed field goals, penalties and a more conversative game calling approach all factored into Yuma Catholic's 10-3, there was one call that perhaps the entire outcome of the game.

Leading 3-0 in the first half, Shamrocks QB Richard Stallworth connected with Logan Rush for an apparent touchdown. The score would've put Yuma Catholic up by a score of 10-0. Replay both in real time and in slow motion both show Rush making the catch, keeping possession, getting on foot in bounds and his left knee hitting the end zone pylon. What's more maddening is the play happened right in front of the referee who would go on to call Rush out of bounds.

Sure, other factors played into Yuma Catholic falling to Snowflake for the second consecutive year but does Snowflake come back to win if the game is 10-0 Yuma Catholic?