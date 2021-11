Prep soccer begins in Yuma with the Yuma Catholic girls and boys teams hosting Benjamin Franklin

YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The start of the prep soccer season kicked off on Tuesday with the Yuma Catholic boys and girls teams hosting the Chargers of Benjamin Franklin. In the early game, the Lady Shamrocks fell 6-0. The boys fought their way to a 1-1 tie.