CBS 13 Sports: Dogs gone

Calexico's magical season ends at the ocean in a 41-7 loss to Mission Bay

MISSION BAY, Calif. ( KYMA - KECY-TV ) - The Calexico Bulldogs gave their football program a shot in the arm with a strong push through the CIF SDS Division V playoffs. Playing in the semi-final round for only the second time in team history, the Bulldogs hung tough on the road at Mission Bay.

The Bulldogs trailed 13-7 at the half. In the third quarter, down 20-7, the Bulldogs were driving in Mission Bay territory and on a crucial 4th and 1, the Bulldogs threw an interception and Mission Bay, used the momentum to roll to a 41-7 win and advance to the division championship game.

