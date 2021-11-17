CBS 13 Sports: Twice as nice!

(7) Arizona Western stuns (2) Cowley 3-2 to advance out of pool play in the NJCAA DI Men's Soccer Championship

TYLER, Tex. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western Matadors defeated LSU - Eunice in the opening round of pool play in the NJCAA DI Men's Soccer National Championship tournament on Tuesday. For AWC, it was the first national tournament win in program history. On Wednesday, the Matadors once again rewrote the history books with a thrilling 3-2 win over second seeded Cowley. The win advanced AWC to the national semi-finals for the first time in program history.