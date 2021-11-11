CBS 13 Sports: Whatever it takes

Yuma Catholic prepares for final home game at Ricky Gwynn Stadium in AIA 3A state quarterfinals

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks are primed for another run at the program's fourth state title. Last year the Shamrocks fell in the state championship game. This year they find themselves two wins away from a return trip. Shamrocks head coach Rhett Stallworth says the Shamrocks will do whatever it takes to get back.

The Gila Ridge Hawks look to end the season on a positive note as they head to Yuma's westside for a rivalry game against Cibola this Friday night.

In the NFL, WR Odell Beckham Jr. signs with the Los Angeles Rams and QB Cam Newton return to the Carolina Panthers on a one year deal.