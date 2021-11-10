CBS 13 Sports: Matadors get national invite

The AWC men's soccer team received an at-large bid in the NJCAA national championship tournament

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -

For the second time in the last three seasons, the Arizona Western Matadors men's soccer team is headed to the NJCAA DI Men's Soccer Championships after being selected as an at-large on Tuesday morning.

The Matadors will be the No. 7 seed playing in Pool B along with Cowley County and LSU-Eunice and will open tournament play on Tuesday, November 16 against LSU-Eunice at 11:30 am MST.

The AWC Volleyball team's season ends on Tuesday night along with Central high school's. Plus, a look at the Cibola Cross Country teams as they prepare for the state meet this weekend.