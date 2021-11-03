CBS 13 Sports: Vikings playoff hopes sunk

Top seeded Holtville falls at home in CIF SDS semi-finals in volleyball playoffs

YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Holtville Vikings volleyball team's hopes of defending their CIF San Diego section Division IV title came to an end on Tuesday evening at home against the fourth seeded Knights of Foothills Christian. Both teams entered the match cruising through the opening two rounds in straight sets. The Vikings dropped the first two sets 25-21 & 25-17 before claiming the third set 25-23. The third set win wouldn't be enough of a momentum swing as Holtville dropped the fourth set 25-18 to end their season.